Winless Nakuru, Impala seek maiden season wins

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 14 – Two-time Kenya Cup champions Nakuru RFC will be out to search for a maiden win when they travel to Mwamba as the matches enters the sixth round in various venues across the country Saturday.

In other fixtures, leaders Menengai Oilers hosts Homeboyz at the ASK Showground, Nakuru, Kenya Harlequin welcomes Strathmore Leos at the RFUEA Ground in Nairobi.

Masinde Muliro locks horns with Kabras Sugar at their backyard in Kakamega, defending champions KCB will be away to Nondescripts at Ngong Racecourse while winless Impala entertains Kenyatta Universities Blak Blad at the Impala Club.

Nakuru, champions in 2013 and 2014 currently sit in 11th place, having amassed two points after drawing one and losing four of their five outings. Mwamba against Strathmore Leos. Photo/RAYMOND MAKHAYA

They have an uphill battle against 1983 champions Mwamba in the early kickoff, with Kulabu coming into this game on a high, having claimed its first win of the season last weekend when they defeat Blak Blad 28-10.

Nakuru on the other hand enters the match from a 33-15 defeat suffered last weekend to Homeboyz.

Impala, the 10-time champions find themselves in unfamiliar territory, occupying the bottom spot having lost all five of their outings.

They head into the home clash against Blak Blad only too aware that another loss further jeopardizes their chances of maintaining their 25 year stay in the Kenya Cup.

They will be out to get their season on track with a massive performance against the varsity students as they fight to avoid relegation for the first time since 1994.

Blak Blad will on the other hand be other to pick up another win and put daylight between them and the relegation zone.

-Fixtures Round 6-

Menengai Oilers v Homeboyz – 3pm, ASK Showground, Nakuru

Kenya Harlequin v Strathmore Leos -3pm, RFUEA Ground, Nairobi (Live)

Masinde Muliro v Kabras Sugar – 3pm, Masinde Muliro Main Campus, Kakamega

Nondescripts v KCB – 3pm, Ngong Racecourse, Nairobi

Resolution Impala Saracens v Blak Blad – 3pm, Impala Club, Nairobi

Mwamba v Topfry Nakuru – 1pm, RFUEA Ground, Nairobi (Live)

-By Kenya Cup-