Struggling Wazito parts ways with Kimanzi and entire technical

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 13 – Following a spate of poor results, FKF Premier League side Wazito FC has parted ways with head coach Francis Kimanzi and his entire technical bench, with former head coach Fred Ambani returning on an interim basis.

A statement from the club on Thursday confirmed what had been a long time coming, with the team posting poor results in the league, last Thursday’s loss to hitherto winless Vihiga Bullets proving to be the last straw that Kimanzi and his coaching staff would hold on.

“We can confirm that head coach Francis Kimanzi, his assistants Jeff Odongo and John Kamau, and the goalkeepers’ coach Samuel Koko have left the club. we wish them well in their future endeavors. Youth team head coach Fred Ambani assumes first-team duties in the interim with immediate effect,” a statement posted on the club’s official social media handles stated.

Wazito are sitting at 16th in the standings having lost eight out of their first 13 games of the season. They have only won twice this season.

However, there have been more problems off the pitch with players and staff allegedly going for three months without pay.

Kimanzi arrived at Wazito in high pedigree, billionaire owner Ricardo Badoer hoping his experience would finally turn the team into the title winning outfit he desired.

However, results have not been coming especially this season and the decision was made to offload the entire technical bench.