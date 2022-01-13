Connect with us

Ablie Jallow (L) of Gambia is challenged by Moussa N'Diaye of Mauritania during an Africa Cup of Nations Group F match in Limbe

Football

Jallow strikes as Gambia make winning Africa Cup of Nations debut

Published

LIMBE, Cameroon, Jan 13Debutants Gambia beat Mauritania 1-0 on Wednesday in an Africa Cup of Nations Group F match in Limbe overshadowed by the bizarre finish to an earlier game that Mali won by the same score against Tunisia.

A Gambian throw-in on 10 minutes began a move that finished with Ablie Jallow slamming a rising shot over goalkeeper Diop Babacar, who had strayed slightly off his line.

“I battled to hold back the tears at the final whistle,” said Gambian Musa Barrow, who was voted man of the match.

“Gambians are the proudest people in Africa tonight. We came to Cameroon as rank outsiders partly because we are the lowest ranked team here.

“Qualifying for the first time was special and now we have won our first match. Our goal is to go beyond the group stage.

“My dream is to play in the Premier League,” added the forward who plays for Italian Serie A outfit Bologna.

Coached by widely travelled Belgian Tom Saintfiet, Gambia are competing in the flagship African tournament after 16 failed attempts to qualify.

The second half of the matchday 1 double-header at the Stade Omnisport was delayed 45 minutes because the referee of the first game mistakenly finished it three minutes early.

There was a further hold-up before Gambia and Mauritania could start the clash of minnows as two unsuccessful attempts were made to play the Mauritanian national anthem.

A third effort was swiftly abandoned after the former anthem of the northwestern country was played once again. The Mauritanian team then stood and applauded before the Gambian anthem rang out.

