YAOUNDE, Cameroon, Jan 13 – Karl Toko Ekambi and skipper Vincent Aboubakar scored a brace each as Cameroon came from a goal down to slay Ethiopia 4-1 and book a place into the last 16 of the delayed 2021 Africa Cup of Nations.

Ethiopia had gone ahead in the fourth minute through Dawa Hotessa, but the home side roared back with Ekambi equalizing before skipper Aboubakar made it four goals for the tournament with two more and the former completing his brace later on.

-More to follow