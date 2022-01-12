Connect with us

Shujaa out to start the year on a high as Onyala returns for Spain tour

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 12 – Kenya Sevens boss Innocent Simiyu has handed Kabras Sugar’s Derrick Ashiundu his debut as the head coach revealed his travelling party for the third leg of the HSBC Sevens World Series in Malaga, Spain.

The first of Spain tour will make its debut in the series January 21-23 and Kenya, who are drawn in Pool D against Canada, Wales and France, will be out to improve its opening Dubai legs where the team failed to progress past the Cup Quarters.

Simiyu has retained a huge chunk of key players that will be skippered by Nelson Oyoo backed up by seasoned players like Billy Odhiambo, Alvin ‘Buffa’ Otieno, Bush Mwale, Johnstone Olindi, Daniel Taabu and Vincent Onyala, who is making a comeback after missing Dubai legs.

Derick Ashiundu of Kabras Sugar in training. Photo/KRU

Speaking to Kenya Rugby, the Shujaa vice-captain Jeff Oluoch he is looking forward to a successful outing.

“It feels good to be back after the holidays, first few days were a bit heavy, but we got the hang of it as the days kept passing by. Right now, the boys are looking sharp and ready for the task at hand,” Oyoo said.

He added, “the pool we’re in is quite an interesting one, worthy opponents but what we do as a team is focus on us first, perfect our plays, the different combinations and wait to see what is in store for us. We’re glad the sixteen-team format is back and we’re hoping for the best in Spain.”

Shujaa will kick-off its campaign against Canada at 1.22pm EAT on Friday January 21 then take on Wales at 6.06pm EAT the same day before wrapping up the preliminary round with a clash against France at 1.49pm EAT on Saturday January 22.

Shujaa squad to Malaga

Nelson Oyoo ( Topfry Nakuru, captain), Jeff Oluoch (Homeboyz), Vincent Onyala (KCB), Kelvin Wekesa ( Kabras Sugar), Alvin Otieno (KCB), Herman Humwa (Kenya Harlequin), Bush Mwale (Homeboyz), Tony Omondi (Mwamba), Johnstone Olindi (KCB), Daniel Taabu (Mwamba), Levi Amunga (KCB), Derrick Ashiundu (Kabras Sugar, debut), Billy Odhiambo (Mwamba)

Non-Travelling Reserves: Alvin Marube (Resolution Impala Saracens), Ben Salem (Nondescripts), Timothy Mmasi (Masinde Muliro), Zeden Marrow (Homeboyz).

-By Kenya Rugby Union-

