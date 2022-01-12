Connect with us

Lewis Hamilton. Photo/TEAMTALK MEDIA

Motors

Hamilton waiting for Abu Dhabi GP inquiry to be concluded

Published

LONDON, United Kingdom, Jan 12 – Lewis Hamilton’s future in Formula One remains in doubt, with the British driver reportedly waiting on the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix inquiry to be concluded before deciding whether to continue competing.

The seven-time champion has maintained his silence in the wake of the controversial season-ending Abu Dhabi GP, with Mercedes team boss Toto Wolff revealing that the Brit was considering his future after becoming “disillusioned” with F1.

Hamilton appeared to be on course for victory at the Yas Marina Circuit as he led the pack under the safety car after Canadian Nicholas Latifi suffered a crash in the closing stages of the race.

Red Bull ordered Max Verstappen to pit under the safety car in order to change to the soft tyres while Hamilton remained out on track, with the Silver Arrows certain that the race would end under the safety car.

However, the race was turned on its head in the last few laps after FIA race director Michael Masi controversially ordered the backmarkers sitting between Hamilton and Verstappen to unlap themselves.

The other remaining backmarkers were told to hold their position, giving Verstappen the opportunity to take the fight to Hamilton in a thrilling final-lap shootout.

Masi’s late decision left both Hamilton and Mercedes incensed as Verstappen went on to overtake Hamilton on the final lap, clinching the race victory and with it, his first-ever Drivers’ Championship.

And it seems Hamilton will continue to maintain radio silence until the results of the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix inquiry are made public, according to BBC Sport.

The FIA recently stated it would publish its findings in time for “any identified meaningful feedback and conclusions to be made before the beginning of the 2022 season”.

However, no official date has been set for that announcement, fuelling renewed speculation over Hamilton’s future in F1.

