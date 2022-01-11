Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Ivory Coast goalkeeper Sylvain Gbohouo will miss the Africa Cup of Nations due to a doping ban

AFCON 2022

Ivory Coast lose first-choice ‘keeper Gbohouo to doping ban

Published

DOULA, Cameroon, Jan 11 – Africa Cup of Nations title hopefuls Ivory Coast were dealt a blow on the eve of their first game at the tournament as first-choice goalkeeper Sylvain Gbohouo was ruled out for doping.

The Ivorian Football Federation revealed news of the FIFA-imposed ban on Tuesday, 24 hours before the Elephants play Equatorial Guinea in their opening group game in the Cameroonian city of Douala.

“FIFA can confirm that its Disciplinary Committee has provisionally suspended Sylvain Gbohouo on the grounds of doping,” a spokesperson for football’s world governing body told AFP.

The 33-year-old started all six matches in the group stage of African qualifying for this year’s World Cup, including most recently a decisive 1-0 defeat in Cameroon in November.

He was their first-choice goalkeeper at the 2019 Cup of Nations and appeared in every game bar the final when the Ivory Coast won the continental title in 2015.

“He tested positive after the game here two months ago and we appealed immediately,” said Ivory Coast’s French coach, Patrice Beaumelle, at a press conference in Douala.

Beaumelle revealed he had asked Gbohouo to see an optician because he was struggling to deal with long balls, and that the goalkeeper was then prescribed treatment.

“That was the end of it, but then he tested positive in November, although they didn’t find what medication caused it.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

“We all support him. He has been training on his own, has not been sleeping or eating and has lost weight.

“We were hoping for a positive outcome but I discovered last night that FIFA were upholding the ban and that we have 20 days to appeal, which we have done.”

In this article:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020

Athletics

Pictures! Is Olympic champ Semenya and her wife expecting a baby? -reports

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 8 – Olympic Champion Caster Semenya and wife Violet Raseboya have hinted that they might be expecting a baby in a...

June 8, 2020

Athletics

Former London Marathon champion Daniel Wanjiru slapped with four-year ban

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 15 – Daniel Wanjiru, the 2017 London Marathon champion has been slapped with a four-year ban by the World Athletics Disciplinary...

October 15, 2020

© 2020 Capital Digital Media. Capital Group Limited. All Rights Reserved