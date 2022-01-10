Viral Freestyle street juggler lands lucrative deal with Odibets

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 10 – Two weeks ago, a video of a man juggling a ball in the middle of Nairobi CBD took the internet by storm and netizens couldn’t keep calm.

The unknown male adult whose juggling skills left many in awe later became a topic of discussion among football fans as no one knew his identity or whether he has ever played soccer professionally or not.

The man later identified as Edward Murimi, a street juggler went ahead to be featured in one of the international media houses (ESPN sports) who shared his video on their platform thus exposing his prowess to the whole world.

Murimi’s passion while handling the ball has now landed him a lucrative deal with Kenyan betting firm Odibets as their brand ambassador.

Speaking during his ambassadorial unveiling ceremony, Murimi said that he was delighted to have Odibets come through for him thus it was a huge boost for his juggling career.

“I have been juggling for the past eight years, street juggling is a career in its own, at least I get something small to go home with after entertaining guys on the streets all day, Odibets have come through for me at the right time, I really needed the support to boost my career,” said an elated Edward.

Also speaking during the event, Odibets Country marketing manager Aggrey Sayi said that the online betting firm will always strive to support talent and uplift lives where necessary.

“We at Odibets are all about nurturing talent and giving back to society. For Edward, it’s his time to shine after years of hard work, we are going to support him and be with him all through his juggling career,” said Sayi.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Odibets, known for supporting local talent through their Odimtaani initiative came through for Charles Odongo, a gym instructor from Rongai whose ‘Ugali eating’ video went viral last year.

The hilarious video saw Charles Odongo who was later nicknamed ‘Ugali man” get a gym make over and a car as a gift from Odibets.