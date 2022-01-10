Kenyan Okutoyi jets in to Melbourne for Australian Open

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 10 – 2021 Africa Junior Champion Angella Okutoyi has arrived in Melbourne to compete in the junior category at the prestigious Australian Open Grand Slam Tournament slated for January 22-29.

Okutoyi who was recently ranked 60th will also take part in the J1 Traralgon event in the same country from January 14-19 as she eyes to advance to a top 30 place.

“I have practised for two weeks after breaking for Christmas. My preparations have been good. I have been training on the hard courts more because that is the surface we will use in Australia,” said Okutoyi.

She added; “I’ve realized that, the level I am in doesn’t allow my mindset to think like a junior. I play with parents, experienced players and that means I have to put double the effort for my hard work to bear fruits. I’m aiming for a top 30 bracket and I believe I’ll achieve it.”

The Kenyan tennis starlet rested on Saturday having finalized her preparations at Phillip Ilako’s residence, a Kenyan former Tennis star, top seeded in 1984 and 2017 Kenya Davies Captain.

Okutoyi is among 46 players enlisted for the main draw in the girls’ category. This will be her first Australian Open Junior Championship.