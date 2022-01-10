Djokovic wins court case, Australian judge orders release from detention

MELBOURNE, Australia, Jan 10 – World tennis number one Novak Djokovic won a shock victory in his bid to remain in Australia Monday, with a judge ordering his immediate release from immigration detention.

Judge Anthony Kelly abruptly ended days of legal wrangling, after the state dropped its decision to revoke the star’s visa.

But a government lawyer warned that Australia may yet use ministerial powers to order Djokovic’s removal from the country, which would result in him being banned for three years.

-More to follow