Winner at 2022 Africa Cup of Nations to get Ksh 57 million

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 8 – CAF Executive Committee has resolved to increase the prize money of the TotalEnergies Africa Cup of Nations Cameroon 2021.

The decision was taken at Friday’s Executive Committee meeting chaired by President, Dr Patrice Motsepe in Douala, Cameroon.

The increase is in line with CAF’s commitment to reward merit performance and enhance the status of the TotalEnergies Africa Cup of Nations, and will be in effect in the upcoming edition that will kick-off at Olembe Stadium, Yaoundé on 09 January 2022.

The new TotalEnergies Africa Cup of Nations Prize Monies:

Winner: Ksh 57 million (USD 5 million) – an increase of USD 500 000)

Runner-up: Ksh 295 million (USD 2.75 million) -an increase of USD 250 000)

Semi-Finalists: Ksh 250 million (USD 2.2 million)- an increase of USD 200 000)

Quarter-Finalists: Ksh 204 million (USD 1.175 million) -an increase of USD 175 000)

This represents a total increase in the TotalEnergies Africa Cup of Nations prize money of Ksh 215 million (USD 1.850million).