Michael Olunga celebrates his brace against Al Arabi. PHOTO/Al Duhail/Twitter

Football

On-fire Olunga fires a brace as Al Duhail beat Al Arabi

Timothy Olobulu

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 08 – Harambee Stars skipper Michael Olunga scored a brace to guide his club Al Duhail to a 2-0 victory over Al Arabi in a Qatar Stars League match on Saturday afternoon.

The victory saw Duhail to move to within two points of leaders Al Sadd, while Olunga took his tally for the season to 13 this season after 10 matches.

The Kenyan forward the opening goal after 4 minutes when Qatar national team captain Ali Almoez dispossessed an Al Arabi player of the ball at the edge of the box before feeding Olunga.

The striker took one touch off his marker before slamming a left footed shot beyond the keeper.

He added his second in the 48th minute with the simplest of goals, a tap in from two yards out off his weaker right foot when a low cross from Mohamed Al Aeldin found him unmarked inside the box.

Duhail bounce back after a disappointing 1-1 draw against Al Khor in their last match.

Olunga has only failed to score in three of Duhail’s 13 matches this season.

