Odibets launches lucrative promo ahead of AFCON

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 08 – Ahead of the delayed 2021 Africa Cup of Nations which starts on Sunday in Cameroon, one of Kenya’s fastest-growing betting sites Odibets has launched a one-of-a-kind promo dubbed “Omoka na AFCON” that is set to see several betting fanatics on their platform walk away with various cash prizes from just placing bets.

The promo is set to run concurrently with the AFCON. In order for one to participate in the promo, he/she is required to place a cash bet on any AFCON game on the Odibets bet site using a stake of 49/= or more.

After placing their bet, they will automatically enter into the draw that will enable them to win various daily and weekly prizes. Winners will receive their various prizes(cash) credited to their OdiBets’ accounts.

There will be 200 daily winners of Sh500 each while there will be one grand winner who will walk home with Sh1mn on February 7.

Speaking during the launch of the promo, Odibets Country marketing manager Aggrey Sayi said the betting firm decided to come up with the promo as a way of welcoming its customers into the new year.

“We decided to launch this promo as a way of welcoming our loyal customers into the new year, this year will be big as we are looking into revamping the Odibets platform thus giving punters a new user experience,” said Sayi.

Early last month, Odibets launched the ‘Shinda mbuzi ya krisi’ promo that saw 100 lucky punters win ‘mbuzis’ worth Sh5,000 daily.