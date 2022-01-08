Connect with us

Photo/COURTESY

Rugby

KCB hunt down Impala as Mwamba grab maiden Kenya Cup win

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 8 – Holders KCB RFC showed a character of a champion after mauling Impala RFC 47-0 while Mwamba RFC grabbled its first win of the season courtesy of a 23-10 victory over Blakblad.

In other results, Nakuru’s winless run stretched after losing 33-15 to Homeboyz, Strathmore Leos edged out Masinde Muliro University 25-24 while the match pitting Kabras Sugar and Nondescript was postponed.

At the Lions Den in Ruaraka, KCB started off slow as they landed two converted tries in the first half through Andrew Amonde with Darwin Mukidza adding the extras.

The second half, KCB scored seven converted tries as Isaac Njoroge, Peter Kilonzo, Michael Kimwele, Oscar Simiyu and Manasseh Oduor landed a try each with Mukidza converting six of the seven tries.

This is KCB’s third victory this season as they have so far registered two wins, one draw and still have a game in hand against Mwamba. For Impala however, this is their fifth consecutive loss.

-Mwamba win-

Meanwhile, Mwamba picked the first victory of the season despite Blakblad taking an early 3-0 lead but 12 minutes later, Mwamba responded with a converted try to go on and lead 7-3 at half time.

In the second half, Mwamba got their house in order as they landed two tries; one converted try through Tony Owuor with Charles Kuka adding the extras while the second one that was scored just at the stroke of full time was unconverted.

Owuor’s try was sandwiched by two penalty kicks off Kuka’s boot, he sealed off Mwamba’s performance with their third successful penalty kick. Blak Blad managed to land a converted try in the opening minutes of the second half but that was the end of their contribution on the scoresheet.

The match ended 10-28 in Mwamba’s favour.

-By Kenya Cup Website-

