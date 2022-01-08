Connect with us

Kakamega Homeboyz striker David Okoth celebrates his goal against Kariobangi Sharks. PHOTO/Timothy Olobulu

Football

Homeboyz beat Sharks to storm back to FKF Premier League summit

Timothy Olobulu

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 08 – David Okoth’s first half penalty saw Kakamega Homeboyz beat a young Kariobangi Sharks side 1-0 at the Utalii Complex on Saturday evening to storm back to the top of the FKF Premier League standings.

Homeboyz had seen their unbeaten run come to a halt last weekend when they lost 1-0 to FC Talanta at their Bukhungu homeground, but three points on the road saw them climb back to the top on 28 points before KCB plays Bidco United on Sunday.

Meanwhile in other fixtures scheduled for Saturday, the match between Ulinzi Stars and Sofapaka at the ASK Showground in Nakuru did not take off as planned due to the unavailability of a well equipped ambulanze.

In Mombasa, Bandari and Kenya Police played to a barren draw while At the Kasarani Annex, Nairobi City Stars beat Ushuru FC 2-1.

At the Utalii Complex, Sharks were short in numbers due to injuries within the squad, forcing coach Muluya to field a very young side, with offensive winger Julius Masaba being forced to play as a makeshift centre back in a back three.

  • Kariobangi Sharks defender Fredrick Alushula tackles Stephen Etyang of Kakamega Homeboyz. PHOTO/Timothy Olobulu

The home side dominated much of possession in the opening exchanges and their best chance was in the 16th minute when top scorer Felix Oluoch picked the ball on the left in a good scoring position but his left footed belter rose inches over the bar.

Homeboyz had a neat chance on the counter after half an hour when Okoth flew off on the left to cut in an inviting low cross, but Yema Mwamba’s touch inside the six-yard area ended up against the crossbar.

Two minutes on the turn, Sharks defender Alphonse Omija came close when off a short start to a corner, Reagan Odede floated the ball in but the centre back’s header flew wide.

The home side had another chance just before the break but Fortune Omotto’s shot from the left went inches wide.

  • Kariobangi Sharks’ Julius Masaba vies for the ball with Yema Mwamba of Kakamega Homeboyz. PHOTO/Timothy Olibulu

In the second half, Homeboyz looked hungrier and within 10 minutes of the restart were ahead. The fleet footed Stephen Etyang was hacked inside the box by Fredrick Alushula with the referee pointing to the spot.

Substitute keeper Brandon Obiero who had come on at half time for the injured John Otieno had a touch on Okoth’s penalty but the power behind it was too much as he saw the ball spiral into the net.

Stunned by the goal, Sharks sought to draw themselves back on level terms, but despite having many forays upfront weren’t incisive enough when it mattered most, in the final third.

