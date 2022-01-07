Rhonex Kipruto, Nyaga clinch Police Cross Country titles

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 07 – World Championship Bronze medalist Rhonex Kipruto and Carolyne Nyaga reigned supreme at the National Police Service Cross Country Championship, winning the men and women’s titles at the Ngong Racecourse on Friday.

Kipruto led compatriot Michael Kibet, both running for the Border Police Unit (BPU), to a one-two finish after clocking 30 minutes, 28.57 seconds while Kibet timed 30minutes, 28.81secs.

Josephat Kiprotich finished a distant third in 30mins 46.79secs.

Kipruto, also a former World Junior Champion and 10km world record holder said they had decided to work as a team for the race, especially noting that they were low on fitness.

Reigning champion Geoffrey Kamworor was not present to defend his title for a record ninth time as he picked up a slight groin strain following a long run on Thursday. Michael Kibet leading Rhonex Kipruto during National Police Cross Country Championship. PHOTO/Timothy Olobulu

“I feel really happy to win today and it was all about teamwork. We decided with my friend Michael to run as a team and just push each other because we have also not trained very well after the December holidays,” said Kipruto after the win.

He added; “It was a good way for us to test our bodies and see what we need to do heading into the new season. Personally, I feel good especially winning this on my very first attempt.”

Kibet and Kipruto stepped up on the gas from the word go and midway through the first 2km loop, they were already on their way. They stuck shoulder to shoulder, but Kipruto made a move upfront after seven kilometres.

In the final 300m, Kibet had threatened to catch up with his teammate, but Rhonex kicked well to safeguard his lead and clinch victory.

-Nyaga wins women’s race after six years of trying- Caroline Nyaga celebrates after winning National Police Cross Country Championship. PHOTO/Timothy Olobulu

Meanwhile, in her sixth year of trying, Nyaga finally clinched the National Police title after finishing top in a time of 35 minutes, 52.6seconds.

Nyaga disclosed that she had been upbeat of winning the title, adding she had to exercise a lot of patience on the tough course to earn her title.

“I am really pleased because I have been competing since I was employed in 2016. I always finish sixth or fifth but today I finally won,” an excited Nyaga said.

She added; “Today was all about patience. I saw the girl that was ahead of me was really trying to kick but I did not follow her. I just said I would wait for the right moment. In the final lap when I kicked and saw she didn’t resist, I knew I would win.”

She edged out Nelly Cheptoo from Nairobi who finished second in a time of 35minutes, 58.6 seconds with Jane Ruguru coming third in 36mins, 04.5secs while former 5,000m world champion Mercy Cherono finished fourth. Caroline Nyaga crosses the finish line to win National Police Cross Country Championship. PHOTO/Timothy Olobulu

After the completion of the first 2km loop, the leading pack had seven leading athletes but this later dropped to just three; Nyaga, Cheptoo and Ruguru with Cherono dropping to fourth.

Heading to the final 2km of the race, Cheptoo and Nyaga were side by side together but Nyaga who was representing Eastern region began to show signs of kicking for the win.

At the final bend, the 28-year old steered clear to win the race despite some late surge from Cheptoo. Nelly Cheptoo leads Caroline Nyaga during the National Police Cross Country Championship. PHOTO/Timothy Olobulu

Among other athletes who competed at the National Police Cross Country event include former 800m world champion Eunice Sum, sprinters Hellen Syombua and Jane Cherono while Elijah Manangoi competed for the first time since his ban.

Steeplechase world record holder Beatrice Chepkoech and 800m national champion Mary Moraa competed in the mixed relay.