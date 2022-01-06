Magical Open returns to Muthaiga as KGU releases 2022 calendar of events

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 6 – The Magical Kenya Open championship is set to return to Muthaiga Golf Club on the weekend of March 3-6 after being staged at the Karen County Club for a few years.

The European Tour event will nevertheless be preceded by the remaining three events of the 2021/22 Safari Tour Season 4 rounds.

The Safari Tour is traditionally used as a yardstick to ascertain regional pro slots for the Kenya Open.

The week of January 22-26th will see the Safari Tour stop at Limuru Country Club, followed by the Karen round on February 5-9 and Muthaiga on February 12-16.

The Muthaiga round of Safari Tour will hand the regional pros and amateurs an opportunity to feel the Kenya Open venue as this will be the first time though that the Club will be running a European Tour event.

The Magical Kenya Open has a history dating back to 1967 and appeared on the European Tour’s schedule for the first time in 2019, having previously taken its place on the Challenge Tour schedule since 1991.

Muthaiga has hosted Kenya’s prestigious open on 40 previous occasions, including the tournament’s very first edition, with Seve Ballesteros, José María Olazábal and Ian Woosnam among those to have laid hands on the coveted trophy at the “The home of golf.”

Justin Harding claimed the 2021 Magical Kenya Open title courtesy of a two-stroke triumph over American Kurt Kitayama.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

European Tour Chief Executive Keith Pelley said: “We are thrilled to be returning to Nairobi for the Magical Kenya Open in 2022, and to be visiting Muthaiga Golf Club for the first time since the event was elevated to European Tour status in 2019.”

Nairobi District Foursomes will tee off the Kenya Golf Union (KGU) 2022 calendar at Muthaiga Golf Club on the weekend of January 7-9.

Kenya Golf Union (KGU) General Manager Vincent Wang’ombe said some international events still wait for confirmations on dates and venues.

“For pros, the season ends in February just before the European Tour Kenya Open. We will have the new 2021/22 Safari Tour Season Five starting in May.”

-Amateur tournament- Adel Balala receive Royal Nairobi chairman Charles Omondi. Photo.RAYMOND MAKHAYA

The Kenya Amateur Golf Championship (formerly GOTY) will traditionally start with Sigona Bowl (Sigona Golf Club) January 21-23.

This will be followed by the Mt. Kenya Championship at the Nyeri Golf Club February 5-6.

After Magical Open, the KAGC will resume with the Windsor Classic at the Windsor Golf Hotel & Country Club on the weekend of March 11-12.

Muthaiga Open will take place at Muthaiga Golf Club on March19-20 followed by the Winston Churchill at Thika Sports Club April 1-3.

-Tannahill oldest golf tournament-

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

The prestigious Tannahill Shield (Easter Tournament) will be at Royal Nairobi Golf Club April 15-17.

Other events are as follows.

Railway Invitational (Kenya Railways Golf Club) 7th-8th May 2021

GolfPark* (Golf Park Golf Club) 14th-15th May 2021

Ronald Marshall & Toby Gibson Cup (Njoro Country Club) 20th-22nd May 2021

Coronation and Bendor Trophy (Nakuru Golf Club) 4th-5th June 2021

Africa Region IV Tournament TBC TBC

Kenya Amateur Matchplay Championship (Royal Nairobi Golf Club)

16th-19th June 2021

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Victoria Cup TBC TBC

Goldfields Trophy (Kakamega Sports Club) 2nd-3rd July 2021

Limuru Open & Brackenhurst Trophy

(Limuru Country Club) 8th-10th July 2021

Nyanza Open “Hippo Pot” (Nyanza Golf Club) 6th-7th August 2021

Karen Challenge (Karen Country Club)

19th-21st August 2021

Malindi Open* (Malindi Golf Club) 27th-28th August 2021

Eisenhower Trophy (Le Golf National) 1st-4th September 2021

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Kabete Open (VetLab Sports Club) 16th-18th September 2021

Tea Fields Trophy (Kericho Golf Club) 1st-2nd October 2021

All Africa Golf Team Championship TBC TBC

Nandi Bears Open Shield (Nandi Bears Club) 15th-16th October 2021

Manchester Salver (Eldoret Club) 5th-6th November 2021

Kiambu Open* (Kiambu Golf Club) 19th-20th November 2021

Uhuru Shield ,(Royal Nairobi Golf Club) 2nd-4th December 2021

Nyali Open (Nyali Golf & Country Club) 9th-11th December 2021