NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 05 – FKF Premier League defending champions Tusker FC beat Bidco United 2-1 at the Ruaraka Complex as AFC Leopards stunned Nairobi City Stars 1-0 at the Nyayo National Stadium in two of four FKF Premier League matches played on Wednesday.

In other matches, Posta Rangers thrashed Wazito FC 4-1 at the Utalii Complex while at the Sudi Stadium in Bungoma, hosts Nzoia Sugar came from a goal down to play to a 1-1 draw with Gor Mahia.

­-More to follow