It is difficult to have ambition when you lose 16 players – Aussems

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 05 – AFC Leopards head coach Patrick Aussems has admitted it will be difficult to compete for the FKF Premier League this season after their drastic change of squad at the start of the season, but says they will try to give their all and win the Cup.

Leopards are placed 14th in the standings with 11 points off 10 matches, 14 points behind the league leaders and Aussems has admitted they will be vying for a top six finish this season.

“When you lose 16 players unexpectedly, you can’t have ambition any more. But we will take a game at a time and look at the top six or the top eight at the end of the season. That will be a good thing. To be honest it is very difficult,” the Belgian tactician stated.

He added; “One trophy that we can try to win the Cup and for sure 100pc we will play for the Cup.”

Leopards lost a huge chunk of first team players at the end of last season due to a cash crunch at the club and this has forced the coach to use young untested players for his campaign.

Despite their inexperience, Aussems says he is impressed by how they are fighting so far and has tipped them to pick more experience as the season progresses.

At the same time, the coach hopes that the management can bring in at least three experienced faces into the squad when the January transfer window opens. AFC Leopards’ young team line up for a past match. PHOTO/Raymond Makhaya

“For sure I hope we can strengthen the squad with two or three players. I asked from the management already three months ago but I don’t know whether they will get the players. If we want to have some ambition we need to add,”

“Already we are producing good football and we know which position we are missing. I have talked to the management and now it is up to them to find the profile we desire,” the coach further states.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Leopards who have picked a win and three consecutive draws in their last four matches will be out on the pitch again on Wednesday taking on red-hot Nairobi City Stars at the Nyayo National Stadium.

City Stars are in good form and will be full of confidence especially after their victory over Gor Mahia last weekend.

Nicholas Muyoti, a former Leopards captain, assistant coach and interim coach will be out to inflict new pain on his exes as he looks to put City Stars into the top three.

In other fixtures lined up for Wednesday, defending champions Tusker FC take on Bidco United at the Ruaraka Complex, flailing Wazito take on Posta Rangers at the Utalii Complex while troubled Gpr Mahia will be at the Sudi Stadium in Bungoma taking on Nzoia Sugar.