Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Christian Eriksen hopes to be back playing for Denmark at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar

Football

Denmark’s Eriksen sets sights on World Cup return

Published

COPENHAGEN, Denmark, Jan 5 Denmark’s Christian Eriksen, who went into cardiac arrest at the European Championships and has since been fitted with a pacemaker, hopes to play in the World Cup in Qatar, he said in a Danish television interview aired Tuesday.

Eriksen terminated his contract with Inter Milan by mutual consent in December, as Italian league rules bar players with pacemakers.

“I want to play football. There’s no reason not to do that,” Eriksen said in an excerpt released Tuesday of a longer interview to be aired later this week on public broadcaster DR.

“They (the doctors) have said fine. They’ve said it’s ‘good’. So everything is stable, and it feels like I’ve got the green light to play football again.”

“My goal is to play in the World Cup in Qatar” in November-December 2022, he said, adding: “Whether I can get selected is something entirely different … but … I can come back.”

The former Tottenham player suffered a cardiac arrest in Denmark’s opening game at Euro 2020 against Finland in Copenhagen on June 12 and had to be resuscitated on the pitch.

Denmark then rode a wave of emotion at the tournament, reaching the semi-finals.

The playmaker spent several days in hospital and had a pacemaker implanted to regulate his heartbeat.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

He has recently been in training with his boyhood club Odense.

According to the Danish daily B.T, Eriksen mainly focused on physical exercises, but also trained with a ball, although this is not currently with a view to playing for them.

“Christian Eriksen is using the pitch for his rehabilitation” but “he is not training with our team”, Odense’s communications officer Rasmus Nejstgaard told AFP in mid-December.

In this article:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020

Athletics

Pictures! Is Olympic champ Semenya and her wife expecting a baby? -reports

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 8 – Olympic Champion Caster Semenya and wife Violet Raseboya have hinted that they might be expecting a baby in a...

June 8, 2020

Athletics

Former London Marathon champion Daniel Wanjiru slapped with four-year ban

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 15 – Daniel Wanjiru, the 2017 London Marathon champion has been slapped with a four-year ban by the World Athletics Disciplinary...

October 15, 2020

© 2020 Capital Digital Media. Capital Group Limited. All Rights Reserved