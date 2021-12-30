Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Manchester City players celebrate Phil Foden's late winner against Borussia Dortmund. PHOTO/UEFA

English Premiership

Man City’s Foden promises no let-up in title pursuit

Published

LONDON, United Kingdom, Dec 30 – Manchester City’s Phil Foden has insisted there is no danger of the reigning champions becoming complacent in their pursuit of another Premier League title.

Wednesday’s 1-0 win away to Brentford, secured by Foden’s 16th-minute goal, left City eight points clear at the top of the table, with Pep Guardiola’s men recording their 10th successive league win.

And with nearest challengers Chelsea and Liverpool both dropping points, City appear to be in a commanding position heading into the second half of the season.

“It was an important win,” Foden told City’s website. “Brentford made it really difficult, they are a physical team, very dangerous off set pieces so we had to keep going until the final whistle and I’m proud of the team for doing that.

“Around Christmas time, you can’t take your foot off the gas, you have to keep going and remain focused which this team is doing at the moment and you can see we are getting lots of points.”

The England international added: “It is the most challenging league in the world and it just goes to show that you can drop points at any time.

“The team is remaining focused at the moment and playing really well so I am happy.”

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
In this article:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020

Athletics

Pictures! Is Olympic champ Semenya and her wife expecting a baby? -reports

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 8 – Olympic Champion Caster Semenya and wife Violet Raseboya have hinted that they might be expecting a baby in a...

June 8, 2020

Athletics

Former London Marathon champion Daniel Wanjiru slapped with four-year ban

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 15 – Daniel Wanjiru, the 2017 London Marathon champion has been slapped with a four-year ban by the World Athletics Disciplinary...

October 15, 2020

© 2020 Capital Digital Media. Capital Group Limited. All Rights Reserved