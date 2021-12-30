Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

CAIRO, EGYPT - JULY 19: Algerian team celebrate championship with trophy after the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations final match between Senegal and Algeria at the Cairo Stadium in Cairo, Egypt on July 19, 2019. Algeria won their first Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) title in 29 years, beating Senegal 1-0 late Friday in Egypt. (Photo by Fared Kotb/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

Football

Holders Algeria hit with three Covid-19 cases before Cup of Nations

Published

ALGIERS, Algeria, Dec 30 – Algeria’s Youcef Belaili, Mohamed Amine Tougai and Houcine Benayada on Thursday tested positive for Covid-19 with the Africa Cup of Nations set to get underway in a week’s time.

“They’re in good health and have no symptoms,” coach Djamel Belmadi told a press conference in Doha where Algeria are holding a training camp before flying to Cameroon for the tournament starting on January 9.

Forward Belaili could return to training in the next two days, Belmadi said, but defensive duo Tougai and Benayada are currently in Algeria and will join the national squad in the coming days.

Holders Algeria play Sierra Leone, Equatorial Guinea and the Ivory Coast in the group stage of the biennial tournament which has been pushed back twice, first because of fears that torrential seasonal rains could affect the tight schedule, and then because of the coronavirus pandemic.

In this article:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020

Athletics

Pictures! Is Olympic champ Semenya and her wife expecting a baby? -reports

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 8 – Olympic Champion Caster Semenya and wife Violet Raseboya have hinted that they might be expecting a baby in a...

June 8, 2020

Athletics

Former London Marathon champion Daniel Wanjiru slapped with four-year ban

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 15 – Daniel Wanjiru, the 2017 London Marathon champion has been slapped with a four-year ban by the World Athletics Disciplinary...

October 15, 2020

© 2020 Capital Digital Media. Capital Group Limited. All Rights Reserved