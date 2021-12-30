Gor loses again as Tusker regain momentum in FKF PL

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 30 – Record 19-time Kenyan champions Gor Mahia lost its second match in a row after falling 2-0 to Nairobi City Stars in one of the five FKF Premier League fixtures played Thursday at different venues across the country.

Ezekiel Odera punished his former employer, scoring the opener in the 38th minute before Anthony Kimani sealed the win in the 71st minute and send the Kawangware based side to third in the standing, leap frogging Bandari.

K’Ogalo, who have one match in hand stagnated 7th with 18 points while in the other fixtures, champions Tusker FC handed cash strapped Mathare United a thorough beating of 4-1 with Tanzanian Ibrahim Joshua grabbing a hat-trick as captain Eugene Asike completed the rout.

Clifford Alwanga, a former Brewer had given the slum boys early lead, three minutes after kick-off.

Nzoia Sugar came two goals down to hold second placed KCB FC 2-2, Bidco United edged out Wazito FC 1-0 while Posta Rangers and Police FC shared a 2-2 draw.