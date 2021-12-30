Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Tusker FC striker Ibrahim Joshua celebrates hat-trick. Photo/RAYMOND MAKHAYA

Football

Gor loses again as Tusker regain momentum in FKF PL

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 30 – Record 19-time Kenyan champions Gor Mahia lost its second match in a row after falling 2-0 to Nairobi City Stars in one of the five FKF Premier League fixtures played Thursday at different venues across the country.

Ezekiel Odera punished his former employer, scoring the opener in the 38th minute before Anthony Kimani sealed the win in the 71st minute and send the Kawangware based side to third in the standing, leap frogging Bandari.

K’Ogalo, who have one match in hand stagnated 7th with 18 points while in the other fixtures, champions Tusker FC handed cash strapped Mathare United a thorough beating of 4-1 with Tanzanian Ibrahim Joshua grabbing a hat-trick as captain Eugene Asike completed the rout.

Clifford Alwanga, a former Brewer had given the slum boys early lead, three minutes after kick-off.

Nzoia Sugar came two goals down to hold second placed KCB FC 2-2, Bidco United edged out Wazito FC 1-0 while Posta Rangers and Police FC shared a 2-2 draw.

In this article:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020

Athletics

Pictures! Is Olympic champ Semenya and her wife expecting a baby? -reports

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 8 – Olympic Champion Caster Semenya and wife Violet Raseboya have hinted that they might be expecting a baby in a...

June 8, 2020

Athletics

Former London Marathon champion Daniel Wanjiru slapped with four-year ban

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 15 – Daniel Wanjiru, the 2017 London Marathon champion has been slapped with a four-year ban by the World Athletics Disciplinary...

October 15, 2020

© 2020 Capital Digital Media. Capital Group Limited. All Rights Reserved