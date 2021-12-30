Connect with us

Tottenham and France goalkeeper Hugo Lloris

English Premiership

Conte expects Lloris to stay at Spurs

Published

LONDON, United Kingdom, Dec 30 – Tottenham Hotspur manager Antonio Conte expects Hugo Lloris to remain at the London club.

The France goalkeeper is out of contract at the end of the season and the Spurs captain will be allowed to talk to foreign clubs about a free transfer from Saturday.

The 35-year-old arrived in north London from Lyon in August 2012 and Conte was confident he would stay with his squad.

“Hugo is a Tottenham player, he’s the captain,” he said. “For sure he will talk with the club to try to find a solution.

“I think Hugo wants to stay in his club, he loves the club, he stays well in Tottenham.”

Conte was equally bullish about Harry Winks, saying the midfielder would be staying put at Spurs even though the transfer window would open in two days’ time.

Winks was frozen out under former manager Nuno Espirito Santo but has forced his way back into first-team contention since Italian boss Conte took charge.

“Winksy is playing well. And Winks has shown (himself) to be a reliable player. And for this reason, Winksy will stay here,” Conte said.

“I find players that are reliable and then I can count on them. And Winksy showed me that I can count on him.”

Conte, in post for two months, said he would hold talks with Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy and football managing director Fabio Paratici about where his side, sixth in the Premier League, needed to strengthen during the transfer window.

“I am waiting to have a meeting with the club and then also to give my opinion about the squad and what I think about our situation,” said Conte. “For sure I am waiting for a meeting.

“After only two weeks, I said we need to improve the quality of the squad and for sure we need to improve the quality of this squad.”

Conte, whose side travel to Watford on Saturday, added: “I was sure after seven days, 10 days, two weeks about this. Then I made evaluations to understand which players I could count on and which players I can’t.”

“For sure, the squad needs to improve quality but in an important way.”

