Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk says his side need to take a long, hard look at themselves after the damaging 1-0 loss to Leicester

English Premiership

Liverpool need to improve before Chelsea clash, says Van Dijk

Published

LONDON, United Kingdom, Dec 29 – Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk says he and his team-mates need to “look in the mirror and improve” after the 1-0 loss to Leicester dealt a blow to their Premier League title prospects.

Leaders Manchester City can extend their advantage to nine points later on Wednesday if they beat Brentford.

Chelsea could leapfrog Liverpool into second too if they overcome Brighton also on Wednesday — though the Reds will have a game in hand over both.

Van Dijk did not look for excuses for the loss on Tuesday despite Leicester’s goal scored by Ademola Lookman coming from their only shot on target after Mohamed Salah missed a first-half penalty for Liverpool.

Liverpool — who failed to score for the first time in 29 league matches — will look to strike back in the title race at Chelsea on Sunday.

However, Van Dijk says the players need to reflect on why they under-performed against a Leicester side who were beaten 6-3 by Manchester City at the weekend.

“Everyone has to look in the mirror and improve,” the Dutch defender told Amazon Prime.

However, Van Dijk said it was no time to give up hope as other factors may still play a role in who is crowned champion.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

“We’re in December. The season is so, so long,” he said.

“You have seen it with Covid and injuries — lots of things can change.

“There’s no point looking at (Manchester) City or Chelsea or the other teams around us. We should look at our performance today and improve.”

Liverpool will also have to cope without Salah and another key player, Sadio Mane, for what could be as long as a month with both heading off for the Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon after Sunday’s match.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp, though, is more concerned that his side rediscover their brio for the Chelsea match.

“It’s a big gap,” Klopp told the BBC. “To top that, Chelsea and us play against each other.

“It was not our plan to give City the chance to run away.

“If we play like tonight we cannot think about catching up with City.”

Klopp was bemused by the under-par performance and said finding an answer to that conundrum was his priority.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

“If we play our football and we can win games, we can see how many points we can get and what that means,” the German said.

“I don’t have a proper explanation for tonight — to find it is my main concern, not City.

“It didn’t look like us, and that’s obviously the one thing we have to think about and change immediately. We have to learn and we will.”

In this article:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020

Athletics

Pictures! Is Olympic champ Semenya and her wife expecting a baby? -reports

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 8 – Olympic Champion Caster Semenya and wife Violet Raseboya have hinted that they might be expecting a baby in a...

June 8, 2020

Athletics

Former London Marathon champion Daniel Wanjiru slapped with four-year ban

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 15 – Daniel Wanjiru, the 2017 London Marathon champion has been slapped with a four-year ban by the World Athletics Disciplinary...

October 15, 2020

© 2020 Capital Digital Media. Capital Group Limited. All Rights Reserved