Homeboyz hold AFC Leopards at Nyayo to retain unbeaten run

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 29 – Homeboyz retained their unbeaten run in the FKF Premier League after picking up a point on the road against AFC Leopards in a 2-2 draw at the Nyayo National Stadium on Wednesday.

Yema Mwamba scored the equalizer for Homeboyz after Eugene Mukangula had taken Leopards ahead. Ingwe had come from a goal down, Brian Wanyama equalizing after Michael Karamor had given the visitors the lead.

The result leaves Bernard Mwalala’s charges top of the standings with 25 points while Leopards go up a spot to 13th with 10 points.

Homeboyz had the lion’s share of chances in the opening minutes of the game. Karamor had come close after six minutes when a sweeping team move from Homeboyz saw the forward find space inside the box but his rasping shot could only go off against the side netting. AFC Leopards keeper Levis Opiyo makes a save. PHOTO/Raymond Makhaya

Four minutes later they came closer when off a short freekick, Brian Eshihanda struck a low pile diver that was deflected wide by the wall for a corner, keeper Levis Opiyo left at full stretch.

Leopards weren’t creating much with most of their passes swinging sideways and the only times it moved upfront, there wasn’t much danger created.

Their first sniff at goal was in the 27th minute when burly striker Fasamni Ojo picked up a flicked ball from Kayci Odhiambo, but his left footed shot was wide.

However, it was from his feet that Leopards would get the opening goal after 34 minutes. The Nigerian forward found space on the right to take a shot at goal which was blocked by keeper Godfrey Oputi, but the ball landed kindly on Wanyama’s feet, the young midfielder thumping the ball into the net.

Homeboyz were punished just a minute after a golden chance missed by Karamor had infuriated coach Bernard Mwalala, leaving him kicking bottles on the touchline. Karamor had picked up a good pass from Moses Mudavadi, but his attempt at swinging a volley from close range was poor.

Six minutes after scoring, Ojo almost doubled the tally for Ingwe when he took on a snapshot from 35 yards out with keeper Oputi off his line, but the stinging effort went wide.

When they thought they had the game under control, AFC conceded an equalizer. AFC Leopards striker Fasamni Ojo passes the ball under pressure from Stephen Opoku of Kakamega Homeboyz. PHOTO/Raymond Makhaya

Collins Odhiambo had protected the ball well at the corner flag on the right before teeing up Stephen Opoku who curled in a first time cross. Karamor ran in from the blindside to sneak in a header for the equalizer.

Scores would remain 1-1 at halftime.

In the second half, AFC needed just 11 minutes to get into the lead throygh Mukangula. The burly midfielder did the easiest of tasks to tuck the ball in unmarked at the backpost after a quick switch of play from Ingwe saw Maxwell Otieno break on the right before slapping in a low cross.

But the lead lasted only quarter of an hour as Homeboyz regained footing with a well worked goal scored by Yema Mwamba.

The Congolese forward sneaked in at the near post to flick the ball home from a Mudavadi cross on the left, the skipper having done well to beat Collins Shivachi who had just come on as a sub.

Homeboyz almost scored in exact same fashion a minute after the restart but this time, Joachim Oluoch arrived just in time to block Mwamba’s attempt.

Leopards made changes with Saad Musa coming on to spuce the midfield just after Homeboyz had also introduced Sylvester Owino and Chris Masinza for Karamor and Opoku.

Wanyama could have sealed the winner in added time, but his shot from the edge of the box rolled on top of the crossbar.

Despite efforts on both ends, none could get the winner as Homeboyz preserved their unbeaten run.