Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Football

Halilhodzic leaves Ziyech out of Morocco AFCON squad

Published

RABAT, Morocco, Dec 27 – Morocco coach Vahid Halilhodzic called up three more players on Monday to complete his squad for the Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon from January 9 to February 6.

Defenders Badr Benoun and Mohamed Chibi and striker Soufiane Rahimi were added although the trio were all in action at the recent Arab Cup in Qatar.

There was still no place for Hakim Ziyech. He has been at odds with Halilhodzic since last summer after the veteran coach reproached the Chelsea star for his indiscipline.

Even though European clubs are threatening to withhold African players, all but four members of the squad play for clubs in UEFA nations.

Among them are Paris Saint-Germain winger Achraf Hakimi, forward Youssef En-Nesyri of Sevilla and Barcelona right wing Abde Ezzalzouli.

Morocco begin their campaign against Ghana on January 10 and then have further group games against the Comoros (January 14) and Gabon (January 18).

Squad

Goalkeepers (3):

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Yassine Bounou (Sevilla/ESP), Munir El Kajoui (Hatayspor/TUR), Anas Zniti (Raja de Casablanca)

Defenders (10):

Soufiane Chakla (Louvain/BEL), Samy Mmaee (Ferencvaros/HUN), Ghanem Saiss (Wolves/ENG), Nayef Aguerd (Rennes/FRA), Achraf Hakimi (PSG/FRA), Souffian El Karouani (Nijmegen/NED), Adam Massina (Watford/ENG), Sofiane Alakouch (Metz/FRA), Badr Benoun (Al Ahly/EGY), Mohamed Chibi (AS FAR)

Midfielders (7):

Faycal Fajr (Sivasspor/TUR), Soufiane Amrabat (Fiorentina/ITA), Aymane Barkok (Frankfurt/GER), Ilias Chair (QPR/ENG) Imran Louza (Watford/ENG), Azzedine Ounahi (Angers/FRA), Selim Amallah (Standard Liege/BEL)

Strikers (8):

Soufiane Boufal (Angers/FRA), Munir Haddadi (Sevilla/ESP), Youssef En-Nesyri Sevilla/ESP), Ryan Mmaee (Ferencvaros/HUN), Ayoub El Kaabi (Hatayspor/TUR), Zakaria Boukhlal (AZ Alkmaar/NED), Abdessamad Ezzalzouli (Barcelona/ESP), Soufiane Rahim (Al-Ain/UAE)

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
In this article:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020

Athletics

Pictures! Is Olympic champ Semenya and her wife expecting a baby? -reports

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 8 – Olympic Champion Caster Semenya and wife Violet Raseboya have hinted that they might be expecting a baby in a...

June 8, 2020

Athletics

Former London Marathon champion Daniel Wanjiru slapped with four-year ban

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 15 – Daniel Wanjiru, the 2017 London Marathon champion has been slapped with a four-year ban by the World Athletics Disciplinary...

October 15, 2020

© 2020 Capital Digital Media. Capital Group Limited. All Rights Reserved