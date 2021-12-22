Three World Under-20 stars nominated for SOYA crown

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 22 – Three stars from August’s World Under-20 Championships headline the shortlist for the Most Promising Boy award at next month’s Sports Personality of the Year Gala scheduled for Kakamega County.

Walk-racer Herristone Wanyonyi, 800m rising star Emmanuel Wanyonyi and 1500m specialist Vincent Keter headline the shortlist of five that also include former Chipu assistant captain Matoka Matoka and golfer Taimur Malik.

Emmanuel Wanyonyi, who trains in former World Champion and Olympic Silver medalist Janeth Jepkosgei’s camp clinched the World Under-20 800m title in Nairobi, clocking a Championship Record time of 1:43.76.

His namesake, Herristone, was arguably the star of the Junior Championship at the Kasarani Stadium when he became the first ever Kenyan to win a World Championship title in the walk race.

Herristone clinched gold in a personal best time of 42 minutes and 10.84 seconds, stunning pre-championship favourite India’s Amit Khatri. Vincent Keter celebrates after winning the 1500m. PHOTO/Raymond Makhaya

Meanwhile, Keter who trains with World Champion Timothy Cheruiyot followed in the footsteps of his training partner George Manangoi, winning the 1500m race in a time of 3:37.24 to beat Ethiopia’s Wegene Addisu to second place.

The 19-year-old Keter ended his season on a high, winning the men’s 1,500m at the Kip Keino Classic, a final stop of the World Athletics Continental Gold Tour. Manangoi had won the title in the last championship two years back in Tampere, Finland.

The three athletics stars will be the headline names in the nomination list, but rugby star Matoka, who has already turned out for the senior team SImbas, threatens to spoil the party.

The fly half displayed a man of the match performance as he guided Chipu to successfully defending the Barthes Cup title in Nairobi.

He also ended up as the top point scorer at the tournament having dotted down three tries, converted three penalties and five conversions.

The final man in the shortlist of five is golfer Malik who has had a brilliant season, stunning professionals like Dismas Indiza, Greg Snow and CJ Wangai among others to win opening leg of the 2021/22 Safari Tour Golf Series at the Sigona Golf Club. Chipu vs Senegal Action. PHOTO/Raymond Makhaya

The 17-year-old Muthaiga junior golfer was incidentally the only amateur to make the second-round cut after firing a course record round of seven under par 65 in the final round to catch up with home golfer Mohit Mediratta and Vet Lab Sports Club’s Edwin Mudanyi on four under par total of 284 which saw the three proceed to a play off

Taimur also completed an impressive 54-hole total of two under par 214, to claim the 2021 Kenya Amateur Golf Championship (KAGC), formerly Goty at the Karen Challenge golf tournament.

The 2021 Soya Awards whose theme is dubbed “from Resilience to Recovery”, is sponsored by Kakamega County, Lotto Foundation, CPF Financial Services, NSSF and Safaricom.