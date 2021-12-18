Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

2021 world champion Max Verstappen (right) shares a moment with the deposed champion Lewis Hamilton after the final race in Abu Dhabi

Motors

Party-pooper Hamilton could face FIA sanctions

Published

PARIS, France, Dec 18Lewis Hamilton could be punished after they failed to show for the International Automobile Federation’s year-ending gala in Paris, Mohammed Ben Sulayem said Friday shortly after he was elected the new FIA head.

The 60-year-old Emirati was elected to replace Jean Todt as president at the end of a week in which the FIA held its general assembly and awards gala in Paris and immediately faced questions on whether Hamilton had broken FIA rules with his boycott.

“It’s easy to be nice to people. And it is cheap to be nice. And it’s also to motivate people. But definitely, if there is any breach, there is no forgiveness in this,” said Sulayem.

Hamilton and his Mercedes team were unhappy at the way FIA officials restarted the final race of the season in Abu Dhabi last weekend, giving Max Verstappen of Red Bull the chance to seize victory, and the driver title, in a one-lap sprint.

Hamilton, who was in Windsor in England on Wednesday to receive his knighthood, and the Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff then skipped the Thursday night gala, even though Formula One rules say: “The drivers finishing first, second and third in the Championship must be present at the annual FIA Prize Giving ceremony.”

It is not clear what punishments the FIA could impose.

“At the end of the day, rules are rules,” said Sulayem.

“They are there to be improved but we have to look if there is any breach. It doesn’t stop us from making a champion feel good about the sport.”

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

“I have to look into it.”

He refused to comment on the details of the last-lap controversy with the safety car in his home Grand Prix.

“I have promised we will look into the rules and make sure that any situation of this sort that occurs in the future, we will have an instant solution for it,” Ben Sulayem said.

“We had a meeting with the drivers and I feel that what happened has been declared now. The FIA took a decision, we discussed it and there was a statement, and now we have to start the new season.

“We have to be proactive and reactive. I feel it is a time where as a driver I would be so upset for a while, but time is a factor that will cool. After the holidays and Christmas, in the new year we will start afresh.”

Earlier in the week, outgoing president Jean Todt committed the FIA to a “detailed analysis and clarification exercise” in the wake of the Abu Dhabi controversy.

In this article:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020

Athletics

Pictures! Is Olympic champ Semenya and her wife expecting a baby? -reports

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 8 – Olympic Champion Caster Semenya and wife Violet Raseboya have hinted that they might be expecting a baby in a...

June 8, 2020

Athletics

Former London Marathon champion Daniel Wanjiru slapped with four-year ban

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 15 – Daniel Wanjiru, the 2017 London Marathon champion has been slapped with a four-year ban by the World Athletics Disciplinary...

October 15, 2020

© 2020 Capital Digital Media. Capital Group Limited. All Rights Reserved