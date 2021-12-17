‘Messi’ takes KCB top of the FKF Premier League standings

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 17 – David ‘Messi’ Owino stepped off the bench to score an 87th minute winner as KCB beat Nairobi City Stars 1-0 to move top of the FKF Premier League standings.

In a tightly contested fixture at the Ruaraka Complex, the game always looked to be settled by a solitary goal and it did so from a set-piece.

The left back, who was used as a winger coming off the bench, was hauled down on the right by his former Mathare United teammate Lennox Ogutu. He stepped on the set piece and curled it to the far post, hitting the underside of the bar before crossing the line.

KCB looked the hungrier side in the second half and were duly rewarded with a goal. Nairobi City STars midfielder Elvis Noor attempts to stop KCB’s David Owino. PHOTO/Timothy Olobulu

They had come close in the 52nd minute when a cutback from James Mazembe found Mike Oduor at the edge of the box, but his shot was well palmed away by City Stars keeper Jacob Osano.

Ogutu had to come in the way of a fierce volley from Brian Ochieng who had struck a well taken shot from the edge of the box.

In the first half, City Stars had the chances to score, but their poor combination in the final third was always wanting. The absence of midfielder creator Peter ‘Pinchez’ Opiyo was telling as the cutting edge in attack lacked. KCB’s Mike Oduor vies for the ball with CIty Stars’ Dennis Wanjala. PHOTO/Timothy Olobulu

Their closest chance was in the 40th minute off a counter attack when Odera broke away on the right, but keeper Gabriel Andika made a fine save with his feet from a tight angle.

KCB’s best chance of the first half was a minute to the break off a freekick which Robinson Kamura saw brush off the wall and inches wide.