Struggling Mathare plead for sponsors due to financial crunch

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 14 – Mathare United head coach Ezekiel Akwana has made a passionate appeal to sponsors to come on board and assist the team as they face tough financial times, with players reportedly going for months without pay.

The Slum Boys who survived relegation with a push in the final quarter of last season haven’t had a better outing this term as they have lost six of their nine matches already.

Akwana, who took charge of the team at the start of the campaign has attributed this to a cash crunch at the club.

“It is honestly very difficult as a coach. We have been talking to the management and every time the word is that the COVID situation has derailed a lot of things and there is nothing much you can do. We just push the players to do the best they can,” Akwana says.

He adds; “Sometimes it is difficult to work because you might find you have seven players in training and of those only maybe two are starters. So as a coach, you cannot even implement any plans or ideas you have for a match.” Mathare United head coach Ezekiel Akwana issues instructions to his players during a past match. PHOTO/Timothy Olobulu

Sources intimate that some players have gone for as many as five months without pay, something that has hugely affected the morale and motivation of the players.

“Things are really tough at the club and if nothing happens in the next few days, then it will become even harder. Players are not motivated at all,” a source within the club stated.

Despite the struggles the team is facing, Akwana wears a brave face that the team will not be fighting relegation again this season and notes they have what it takes to turn things around despite the slow start.

“The management is doing its best and the CEO is working hard to even sometimes get something for the players to motivate them so I am still hopeful that things will be better. We have a good team of young and hungry players and I believe once we settle down, we will be a good team,” added the tactician.