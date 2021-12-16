Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Mathare United head coach Ezekiel Akwana issues instructions to his players during a past match. PHOTO/Timothy Olobulu

Football

Struggling Mathare plead for sponsors due to financial crunch

Timothy Olobulu

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 14 – Mathare United head coach Ezekiel Akwana has made a passionate appeal to sponsors to come on board and assist the team as they face tough financial times, with players reportedly going for months without pay.

The Slum Boys who survived relegation with a push in the final quarter of last season haven’t had a better outing this term as they have lost six of their nine matches already.

Akwana, who took charge of the team at the start of the campaign has attributed this to a cash crunch at the club.

“It is honestly very difficult as a coach. We have been talking to the management and every time the word is that the COVID situation has derailed a lot of things and there is nothing much you can do. We just push the players to do the best they can,” Akwana says.

He adds; “Sometimes it is difficult to work because you might find you have seven players in training and of those only maybe two are starters. So as a coach, you cannot even implement any plans or ideas you have for a match.”

  • Mathare United head coach Ezekiel Akwana issues instructions to his players during a past match. PHOTO/Timothy Olobulu

Sources intimate that some players have gone for as many as five months without pay, something that has hugely affected the morale and motivation of the players.

“Things are really tough at the club and if nothing happens in the next few days, then it will become even harder. Players are not motivated at all,” a source within the club stated.

Despite the struggles the team is facing, Akwana wears a brave face that the team will not be fighting relegation again this season and notes they have what it takes to turn things around despite the slow start.

“The management is doing its best and the CEO is working hard to even sometimes get something for the players to motivate them so I am still hopeful that things will be better. We have a good team of young and hungry players and I believe once we settle down, we will be a good team,” added the tactician.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

In this article:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020

Athletics

Pictures! Is Olympic champ Semenya and her wife expecting a baby? -reports

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 8 – Olympic Champion Caster Semenya and wife Violet Raseboya have hinted that they might be expecting a baby in a...

June 8, 2020

Athletics

Former London Marathon champion Daniel Wanjiru slapped with four-year ban

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 15 – Daniel Wanjiru, the 2017 London Marathon champion has been slapped with a four-year ban by the World Athletics Disciplinary...

October 15, 2020

© 2020 Capital Digital Media. Capital Group Limited. All Rights Reserved