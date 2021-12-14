Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

German coach Gernot Rohr spent over five years in charge of Nigeria.

Football

Rohr frustrated at Nigeria sacking before Africa Cup of Nations

Published

PARIS, France, Dec 14Gernot Rohr said on Monday he felt “huge frustration” following his sacking as Nigeria coach weeks ahead of the delayed 2021 Africa Cup of Nations.

Rohr was dismissed on Sunday due to poor performances with the biennial African tournament in Cameroon between January 9 and February 6.

“It’s a huge frustration, but I don’t want to argue, it’s not my style,” Rohr told AFP.

“(I’m) convinced that they will have a very good CAN because the team is in place and this very united group is ready for the challenges that await it.”

German Rohr, Super Eagles coach since August 2016, had a contract with Nigeria until December 2022.

“I’m going to have a hard time doing without these great players and this very united staff, but the environment is not always favourable, we cannot control everything,” Rohr said.

The 68-year-old led Nigeria to the 2018 World Cup and guided the team to third at the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt.

Rohr has been replaced by former Super Eagles coach Augustine Eguavoen, who coached the team from 2005 to 2007 and on an interim basis in 2010.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

In this article:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020

Athletics

Pictures! Is Olympic champ Semenya and her wife expecting a baby? -reports

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 8 – Olympic Champion Caster Semenya and wife Violet Raseboya have hinted that they might be expecting a baby in a...

June 8, 2020

Athletics

Former London Marathon champion Daniel Wanjiru slapped with four-year ban

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 15 – Daniel Wanjiru, the 2017 London Marathon champion has been slapped with a four-year ban by the World Athletics Disciplinary...

October 15, 2020

© 2020 Capital Digital Media. Capital Group Limited. All Rights Reserved