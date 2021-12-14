Mombasa to host World Tong-Il Moo-Do Open Championship

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 14 – The United States, Japan, and the Democratic Republic of Congo are among teams expected to dock in Mombasa on Monday for the two-day World Tong-Il Moo-Do Open Championship at the Aga Khan Multipurpose Hall.

The annual event has attracted 25 countries including Brazil, Japan, Turkey, Congo Brazzaville, South Korea, Zambia, Thailand, and Iran, in addition to the aforementioned teams.

So far, those that are already in the country, include Turkey, the Philippines, and Thailand.

Speaking on arrival at the Moi International Airport in Mombasa, World Tong-Il Moo-Do executive vice president Venus Agustin said the Philippines are raring to go for the global championships.

“We have been preparing well for this event, training hard for the last three months. We have 11 athletes and six officials and we are all happy to be here,” Agustin said.

Speaking at the same time, Kenya Tong-Il Moo-Do Federation president Clarence Mwakio urged fans to turn up in their numbers to spur on the competitors.

“We welcome all Kenyans to come and support our team and other countries who will be participating. Special gratitude to the government for their support through the Ministry of Sports,” Mwakio said.

The event will be graced by founder of Tong-IL Moo-Do, great grandmaster Joon Ho Seuk and World Tong Il Moo Do Federation president Takamistu Hoshiko.