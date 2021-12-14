Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

The Philippines team arriving in Mombasa. PHOTO/The Star

Kenya

Mombasa to host World Tong-Il Moo-Do Open Championship

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 14 – The United States, Japan, and the Democratic Republic of Congo are among teams expected to dock in Mombasa on Monday for the two-day World Tong-Il Moo-Do Open Championship at the Aga Khan Multipurpose Hall.

The annual event has attracted 25 countries including Brazil, Japan, Turkey, Congo Brazzaville, South Korea, Zambia, Thailand, and Iran, in addition to the aforementioned teams.

So far,  those that are already in the country, include Turkey, the Philippines, and Thailand.

Speaking on arrival at the Moi International Airport in Mombasa, World Tong-Il Moo-Do executive vice president Venus Agustin said the Philippines are raring to go for the global championships.

“We have been preparing well for this event, training hard for the last three months. We have 11 athletes and six officials and we are all happy to be here,” Agustin said.

Speaking at the same time, Kenya Tong-Il Moo-Do  Federation president Clarence Mwakio urged fans to turn up in their numbers to spur on the competitors.

“We welcome all Kenyans to come and support our team and other countries who will be participating. Special gratitude to the government for their support through the Ministry of Sports,” Mwakio said.

The event will be graced by founder of Tong-IL Moo-Do, great grandmaster Joon Ho Seuk and World Tong Il Moo Do Federation president Takamistu Hoshiko.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

In this article:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020

Athletics

Pictures! Is Olympic champ Semenya and her wife expecting a baby? -reports

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 8 – Olympic Champion Caster Semenya and wife Violet Raseboya have hinted that they might be expecting a baby in a...

June 8, 2020

Athletics

Former London Marathon champion Daniel Wanjiru slapped with four-year ban

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 15 – Daniel Wanjiru, the 2017 London Marathon champion has been slapped with a four-year ban by the World Athletics Disciplinary...

October 15, 2020

© 2020 Capital Digital Media. Capital Group Limited. All Rights Reserved