Matano gets emotional as Muchiri leaves Tusker, admits it will be hard to replace him

Tusker FC head coach Robert Matano emotional as he bids goodbye to Boniface Muchiri

Football

Timothy Olobulu

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 14 – Robert Matano struck an unusual frown on his face on Sunday evening as he lined up with members of his backroom staff to hand a commemorative jersey to departing forward Boniface Muchiri.

The coach, nicknamed The Lion, was a tad dejected, and held his face in his hands as he took his place on the technical bench, the reality that the forward was donning the Tusker FC jersey for the final time in his career, slowly downing on him.

Muchiri is set to leave Tusker after five years of service to the club and he will be joining the Kenya Defence Forces after his recruitment last month. After his training, he will ply his football trade with Ulinzi Stars.

For a player that has been his biggest offensive threat since he returned to the club in 2016, Matano was unusually heartbroken.

  • Tusker FC head coach Robert Matano embraces Boniface Muchiri

“It is very emotional for me because he has been one of my best players since I came here. I have transformed him to be a better player and this has touched me a lot. But I have to accept because it is beyond my control and I wish him all the best,” a visibly emotional Matano said.

He added; “He is a very disciplined and committed player and one who has the heart to do something on the pitch. It is a decision that he wisely thought of and in this life, people always look for new challenges. He is like a son to me and I will always remember him as my best player.”

Muchiri joined Tusker FC from Sony Sugar in 2016, winning the Premier League title on his first year and added on his second title last season.

The player himself has paid a glowing tribute to Matano, saying he has been the reason for his rise to stardom, including several caps for the national team.

“When coach Matano came to the team, I wasn’t playing much but he talked to me and urged me to listen to him, work hard and I will perform well. He has been like a mentor and a teacher to me because he demands a lot as a coach and he has pushed me to change my football life,” said Muchiri.

  • Departing Tusker FC forward Boniface Muchiri in his final match as they played against Sofapaka last Sunday

He added; “It means a lot to play for the Tusker badge because this is a club that demands results. I want to thank Tusker for bringing me to the spotlight in football. I also thank the management, players , technical bench and fans for the support.”

For a team that has failed to score a goal in their last six matches, the departure of an attacking talent will be another massive blow.

However, they have been boosted with the return of South Sudanese international David Majak who had been on a season-long loan spell at Swedish top tier side Kalmar FF.

