Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Aubameyang stripped of Arsenal captaincy

English Premiership

Aubameyang stripped of Arsenal captaincy over disciplinary breach

Timothy Olobulu

Published

LONDON, United Kingdom, Dec 14 – Gabonese forward Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has been stripped of Arsenal’s captaincy following a disciplinary breach, the club announced on Tuesday afternoon.

Aubameyang is said to have arrived late to London following a trip abroad and that consequently irked coach Mikel Arteta who dropped him from last weekend’s squad that won 3-0 against Southampton.

The club have now also said Aubameyang, who last year extended his contract at the club, will also miss Wednesday’s duel against West Ham.

The club’s statement said; “Following his latest disciplinary breach last week, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang will no longer be our club captain, and will not be considered for selection for Wednesday’s match against West Ham United.”

“We expect all our players, particularly our captain, to work to the rules and standards we have all set and agreed.”

In this article:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020

Athletics

Pictures! Is Olympic champ Semenya and her wife expecting a baby? -reports

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 8 – Olympic Champion Caster Semenya and wife Violet Raseboya have hinted that they might be expecting a baby in a...

June 8, 2020

Athletics

Former London Marathon champion Daniel Wanjiru slapped with four-year ban

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 15 – Daniel Wanjiru, the 2017 London Marathon champion has been slapped with a four-year ban by the World Athletics Disciplinary...

October 15, 2020

© 2020 Capital Digital Media. Capital Group Limited. All Rights Reserved