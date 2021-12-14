Aubameyang stripped of Arsenal captaincy over disciplinary breach

LONDON, United Kingdom, Dec 14 – Gabonese forward Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has been stripped of Arsenal’s captaincy following a disciplinary breach, the club announced on Tuesday afternoon.

Aubameyang is said to have arrived late to London following a trip abroad and that consequently irked coach Mikel Arteta who dropped him from last weekend’s squad that won 3-0 against Southampton.

The club have now also said Aubameyang, who last year extended his contract at the club, will also miss Wednesday’s duel against West Ham.

The club’s statement said; “Following his latest disciplinary breach last week, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang will no longer be our club captain, and will not be considered for selection for Wednesday’s match against West Ham United.”

“We expect all our players, particularly our captain, to work to the rules and standards we have all set and agreed.”