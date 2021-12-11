Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Brentford produced a late fightback to beat Watford 2-1

English Premiership

Watford not fit for ‘battle’, says Ranieri afer Brentford defeat

Published

LONDON, United Kingdom, Dec 11 Watford manager Claudio Ranieri said his side have to learn to battle for their place in the Premier League after conceding twice in the final six minutes to lose 2-1 at Brentford on Friday.

Ranieri’s men were heading six points clear of the relegation zone thanks to an Emmanuel Dennis header midway through the first half.

But they failed to hold out as Watford slipped to a sixth defeat in seven league games.

“It is a missed opportunity,” said Ranieri. “We knew it was an important game.

“The Brentford team were ready for the battle and some of my players weren’t. Every situation is a fight and we have to be smarter.”

Brentford were still missing talismanic striker Ivan Toney due to a positive test for coronavirus, but the Bees turned the game around in a dramatic finale.

Captain Pontus Jansson powered home a header for his first goal for the club from Marcus Forss’ flick on.

Substitute Saman Ghoddos then lured William Troost-Ekong into a rash challenge inside the box four minutes into stoppage time.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Bryan Mbuemo took responsibility from the spot in the absence of Toney and coolly sent Daniel Bachmann the wrong way to secure just Brentford’s second win in nine league games.

“It’s crazy. This is what football is all about. These are the moments we are working so hard to try and achieve,” said Brentford boss Thomas Frank.

“It’s an unbelievable performance and getting three points with the injuries and Covid cases. We equalise in the 84th minute and still go for the win, that’s crazy.”

Frank’s men climb to ninth, 10 points clear of the relegation zone in their first season in the top flight of English football for 74 years.

Watford, by contrast, could end the weekend in the bottom three if Burnley beat West Ham on Sunday.

In this article:
Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020

Athletics

Pictures! Is Olympic champ Semenya and her wife expecting a baby? -reports

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 8 – Olympic Champion Caster Semenya and wife Violet Raseboya have hinted that they might be expecting a baby in a...

June 8, 2020

Athletics

Former London Marathon champion Daniel Wanjiru slapped with four-year ban

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 15 – Daniel Wanjiru, the 2017 London Marathon champion has been slapped with a four-year ban by the World Athletics Disciplinary...

October 15, 2020

© 2020 Capital Digital Media. Capital Group Limited. All Rights Reserved