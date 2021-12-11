Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Football

Odibets partners with Tanzanian star Damond Platnumz to launch Wasafibet

Timothy Olobulu

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 11 – Kenyan betting firm, one of Kenya’s fastest growing bookmakers has touched base in Tanzania.

Through a partnership with Bongo Flava artist Diamond Platnumz, the betting firm has entered the Tanzanian betting scene as WasafiBet.

Sources close to the Tanzanian artist revealed that WasafiBet was a project that had been on the pipeline ever since the year began.

Speaking during the launch, Diamond said that WasafiBet project was a way of giving back to the fans for their support.

Niliamua kufungua WasafiBet kwa ajili ya mashabiki wangu ambao wamekuwa na mimi tangu nianze safari yangu katika ulingo wa burudani, kupitia WasafiBet mashabiki wa michezo tofauti wataweza kuweka bet zao na kujishindia hela (I decided to open WasafiBet as a way of giving back to my loyal fans who have been with me through thick and thin, through WasafiBet sports fanatics will be able to win big on their various bets,” said Diamond during the launch in Nairobi on Friday.

Also speaking during the event, Odibets General manager Dedan Mungai said that the betting firm was happy to partner with Diamond Platinumz and his Wasafi team on the WasafiBet project as it showed that Kenya and Tanzania are one through the East African spirit.

“Today we are happy to launch WasafiBet here in Tanzania, our partnership with Diamond Platinumz and the Wasafi team has finally bore fruits thus this hsows that we as the East African countries (Kenya and Tanzania) can work magic when we come together,” said Dedan Mungai.

Besides betting, the ‘Number one’ hitmaker has also invested in media industry as he owns a radio and television station.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
In this article:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020

Athletics

Pictures! Is Olympic champ Semenya and her wife expecting a baby? -reports

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 8 – Olympic Champion Caster Semenya and wife Violet Raseboya have hinted that they might be expecting a baby in a...

June 8, 2020

Athletics

Former London Marathon champion Daniel Wanjiru slapped with four-year ban

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 15 – Daniel Wanjiru, the 2017 London Marathon champion has been slapped with a four-year ban by the World Athletics Disciplinary...

October 15, 2020

© 2020 Capital Digital Media. Capital Group Limited. All Rights Reserved