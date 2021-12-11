Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Samuel Eto'o

Football

Eto’o elected head of the Cameroon Football Federation

Published

YAOUNDÉ, Cameroon, Dec 11 – Former international Samuel Eto’o has been elected president of the Cameroon Football Federation, the body announced on Saturday.

The former Barcelona and Inter Milan star gained 43 votes to beat acting president Seidou Mbombo Njoya, who collected 31.

The vote was held after the Court of Arbitration for Sport in January annulled Njoya’s victory in a 2018 election.

When filing his candidacy on November 17, Eto’o, a four-time African footballer of the year, said: “I will be the next president of the federation despite all the cheating.”

Eto’o said Njoya, who he supported in 2018, had “failed miserably”.

Cameroon will host the African Cup of Nations in January, a tournament delayed a year by the Covid-19 pandemic.

In this article:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020

Athletics

Pictures! Is Olympic champ Semenya and her wife expecting a baby? -reports

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 8 – Olympic Champion Caster Semenya and wife Violet Raseboya have hinted that they might be expecting a baby in a...

June 8, 2020

Athletics

Former London Marathon champion Daniel Wanjiru slapped with four-year ban

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 15 – Daniel Wanjiru, the 2017 London Marathon champion has been slapped with a four-year ban by the World Athletics Disciplinary...

October 15, 2020

© 2020 Capital Digital Media. Capital Group Limited. All Rights Reserved