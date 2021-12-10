Showmax Pro to air documentaries of Tyson, Mayweather, Woods and Hamilton

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 10 – From December 10, 2021 to January 7, 2022, Showmax Pro is premiering exciting documentaries featuring some of the greatest sportsmen in the world like Mike Tyson, Floyd Mayweather, Tiger Woods, Lewis Hamilton and Seve Ballesteros.

Each documentary tells the story of how these giants have succeeded against all odds and how they have made history in their respective sporting codes.

Fists of Iron – 10 December 2021

Fists of Iron tells the story of the baddest man on the planet, winner of multiple heavyweight world championships: Mike Tyson. Growing up was a struggle, but inside the ring, he steamrolled an entire division of elite athletes.

This documentary takes a look at Mike Tyson’s incredible journey and the demons he has faced to become one of the greatest boxers of all time.

Floyd “Money” Mayweather – 17 December 2021

Whether it’s taking on one of the best boxers in the world, Manny Pacquiao, or fighting the king of the Octagon, Conor McGregor, Floyd “Money” Mayweather puts on a show no matter the opponent.

This documentary tells the story of the man with the perfect boxing record over a career that has spanned more than two decades. From simple beginnings in Grand Rapids, Michigan, to headlining two of the biggest PPV events of all time, Floyd has proven time and time again that he is money.

Tiger Woods: Icon – 24 December 2021

The debut of a young Tiger Woods changed the game of golf forever. This documentary tells a story of a young prodigy who breached the trench of a heavily white-dominated sport with the aim of conquering it.

Woods single-handedly transformed the perception of golf, opening the industry up to a new wave of youth and diversity.

Despite the stream of negativity surrounding Tiger’s private life, he has undoubtedly had the greatest effect of any sportsman on any sport in the modern era. Experience the highs and lows of arguably golf’s greatest icon.

The Winning Formula – 31 December 2021

As the only black Formula One participant in history, Lewis Hamilton’s journey to becoming its most decorated driver is one of dreams, courage and determination. Hamilton has had to overcome adversity from the very beginning, making waves in the nepotistic and monied world of karting.

From his cold reception at karting tracks to basking in victory at Monaco, the documentary takes audiences through a journey of how Hamilton has risen above prejudice and discrimination to reach the apex of world motorsport.

Seve – 07 January 2022

Seve captures the late golfer Seve Ballesteros’s brilliance on the course and his complexity off it.

The 90-minute documentary focuses on the life and times of the great Spanish golfer, who died in May 2011 after an 18-month battle with brain cancer.

Seve also captures some of the greatest moments in the legend’s career, including the 1976 Open Championship at Royal Birkdale, where a 19-year-old Seve finished second to the legendary Johnny Miller.

All documentaries will become available for standard Showmax subscribers later in the month.

Why Showmax Pro?

Showmax Pro is a streaming service available for Showmax subscribers in Africa that bundles the existing Showmax entertainment offering with music channels, news and live sports streaming from SuperSport.

Subscribers can live stream the 2021 seasons of the English Premier League, La Liga, Serie A, UEFA Europa and UEFA Conference leagues, the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers and more.

The platform also offers a wide range of other live sports events including athletics, professional boxing, and the world’s biggest marathons. To learn more and join the Pros, visit showmax.com to subscribe to Showmax Pro.