Andrew Jackson, Nondescripts RFC Club Chairman (left), and Richard Hough, CEO, Africa Logistics Properties, during the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding to renew ALP’s sponsorship of the Nondies. Africa Logistics Properties will reprise their role as platinum sponsors of the Kenya’s oldest rugby club, Nondescripts RFC. Speaking during the announcement of the sponsorship, ALP CEO, Richard Hough, noted that the Grade A warehousing developer has been one of the leading sponsors of the rugby outfit since 2019 and is looking to extend the partnership in a bid to further help develop talent as young players seek opportunities in professional sports.

Kenya’s oldest Rugby Club Nondies boosted as ALP renews sponsorship

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 10 – Kenya’s oldest club Nondescripts RFC has been boosted by the renewal of sponsorship by the Africa Logistics Properties.

Speaking during the announcement of the sponsorship, ALP CEO, Richard Hough, noted that the Grade A warehousing developer has been one of the leading sponsors of the rugby outfit since 2019 and is looking to extend the partnership in a bid to further help develop talent as young players seek opportunities in professional sports.

“We’ve had a relationship with the Nondies for a couple of years, and the club is going from strength to strength, so we are really keen to build on that and build a long-term relationship with them,” said Hough.

“We want to see the Nondies grow especially starting with youth players who will then grow into the first team and go on to play for Kenya. We’ve agreed on a deal for three years, but what we really want is to give the club a stable financial platform for the club to build their youth team and get the players to grow,” added Hough.

As with previous years, the sponsorship agreement will see the ALP logo printed on all home and away kits worn by the club in competitive action at all levels.

The renewal comes in the backdrop of new hope for sports as fans have been allowed back into stadia to support their favourite teams, following a difficult 2020/2021 season where teams played in front of empty stands.

Andrew Jackson, Nondies Club Chairman, underscored the importance of sponsorship to the team especially in the context of diminished revenues owing to a tough economic climate occasioned by the pandemic.

“ALP have been one of our key supporters and they’ve allowed us to achieve our vision. We’ve had the partnership for two years and are enormously grateful because we’re conscious that the pandemic has made it a difficult period for many companies, but ALP have stood by us. This is going to be a long and valuable relationship,” said Jackson.

The partnership between ALP and Nondies will also see training camps for young players through the Rangers Rugby Academy which was launched on 4th December and will cater to budding talent as young as 4 years old in an effort to build a pipeline for young players to get to the top tier of Kenyan rugby.

“Through the academy, we’re trying to create a base for Kenya’s future players coming from all walks of life. A lot of the young players are from very underprivileged backgrounds and we look to provide an opportunity for them; ALP’s sponsorship is allowing us to do that,” said Jackson.

