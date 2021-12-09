Tergat returns unopposed as Mutuku elected NOC-K Secretary General

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 9 – Legendary Paul Tergat was re-elected unopposed as the National Olympic Committee of Kenya (NOC-K) president as Francis Mutuku was elected the Secretary General in the elections held on Thursday in Nairobi.

Francis Mutuku, who as serving in the acting capacity was elected the Secretary General after winning in a landslide, garnering 18 votes to floor Andrew Mudibo of Kenya Table Tennis who only received 5 votes while the incumbent Francis Kanyiri received only two votes.

Shadrack Maluki retained his seat as the 1st Deputy President, getting 18 votes against John Kilonzo of Kenya Rugby Union who received five votes while Col. Rtd Nashon Randiek got four votes.

Waithaka Kioni also returned in his 2nd Deputy President after defeating athletics legend Tegla Leroupe 22-5.

Eliud Kariuki retained his position as the treasurer after trouncing Moses Mbuthia 20-7 and will be deputized by John Ogola who floored Kenya National Paralympic Committee boss Agnes Oluoch 22-5. National Olympic COmmittee of Kenya (NOCK) Secretary General Francis Mutuku (left) and Executive Committee member Waithaka Kioni during a previous press briefing.

Athletics Kenya’s Nairobi Chairman Barnaba Korir and Kenya Basketball Federation chief Paul Otula joined NOC-K for the first time as Winnie Kamau of swimming retained her spot as the three Committee Members.

Kenya Sevens legend Humphrey Kayange was re-elected men’s Athlete Representative unopposed same as 5000m Olympic silver medallist Hellen Obiri who was re-elected women’s athlete representative unopposed as well.

Parvi Rawal defended her seat as the woman representative after amassing 14 votes against Mududa Waweru who had 11 votes.

President – Paul Tergat – Unopposed

1st Deputy President

Shamrock Maluki – 18

John Kilonzo – 5

Col. rtd Nashon Randiek 4

2nd Deputy President

Waithaka Kioni – 22

Tegla Loroupe 5

Secretary General

Francis Mutuku -18

Andrew Mudibo – 5

Francis Kanyiri – 2

Deputy Secretary General

Mohammed Shwahib Abdulghani – 18 votes

Francis Njeru – 8

James Chacha 0

Treasurer

Eliud Kariuki – 20

Moses Mbuthia – 7

Deputy Treasurer

John Onyango Ogola – 22

Agnes Oluoch – 5

Executive Committe

Paul Agali Otula

Barnaba Korir

Winnie Wangui

Woman Representative

Parvi Rawal -14 votes

Mududa Waweru – 11 votes

Athletes Representative men – Humphrey Kayange – Unopposed

Athletes Representative women – Hellen Obiri – Unopposed

-BY MOSES MUOKI-