Tergat returns unopposed as Mutuku elected NOC-K Secretary General

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 9 – Legendary Paul Tergat was re-elected unopposed as the National Olympic Committee of Kenya (NOC-K) president as Francis Mutuku was elected the Secretary General in the elections held on Thursday in Nairobi.
Francis Mutuku, who as serving in the acting capacity was elected the Secretary General after winning in a landslide, garnering 18 votes to floor Andrew Mudibo of Kenya Table Tennis who only received 5 votes while the incumbent Francis Kanyiri received only two votes.
Shadrack Maluki retained his seat as the 1st Deputy President, getting 18 votes against John Kilonzo of Kenya Rugby Union who received five votes while Col. Rtd Nashon Randiek got four votes.
Waithaka Kioni also returned in his 2nd Deputy President after defeating athletics legend Tegla Leroupe 22-5.
Eliud Kariuki retained his position as the treasurer after trouncing Moses Mbuthia 20-7 and will be deputized by John Ogola who floored Kenya National Paralympic Committee boss Agnes Oluoch 22-5.
Athletics Kenya’s Nairobi Chairman Barnaba Korir and Kenya Basketball Federation chief Paul Otula joined NOC-K for the first time as Winnie Kamau of swimming retained her spot as the three Committee Members.
Kenya Sevens legend Humphrey Kayange was re-elected men’s Athlete Representative unopposed same as 5000m Olympic silver medallist Hellen Obiri who was re-elected women’s athlete representative unopposed as well.
Parvi Rawal defended her seat as the woman representative after amassing 14 votes against Mududa Waweru who had 11 votes.
President – Paul Tergat – Unopposed
1st Deputy President
Shamrock Maluki – 18
John Kilonzo – 5
Col. rtd Nashon Randiek 4
2nd Deputy President
Waithaka Kioni – 22
Tegla Loroupe 5
Secretary General
Francis Mutuku -18
Andrew Mudibo – 5
Francis Kanyiri – 2
Deputy Secretary General
Mohammed Shwahib Abdulghani – 18 votes
Francis Njeru – 8
James Chacha 0
Treasurer
Eliud Kariuki – 20
Moses Mbuthia – 7
Deputy Treasurer
John Onyango Ogola – 22
Agnes Oluoch – 5
Executive Committe
Paul Agali Otula
Barnaba Korir
Winnie Wangui
Woman Representative
Parvi Rawal -14 votes
Mududa Waweru – 11 votes
Athletes Representative men – Humphrey Kayange – Unopposed
Athletes Representative women – Hellen Obiri – Unopposed
-BY MOSES MUOKI-