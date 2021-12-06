Connect with us

Tusker FC coach Matano heaps praises on team despite Confed exit

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 5 – Despite seeing his side exit continental football following Sunday night’s loss to Tunisia’s CS Sfaxien, Tusker FC head coach Robert Matano says he was impressed with the performance of his team.

The brewers bowed out, off a contentious first half penalty scored by Aymen Harzi, but Matano says his players showed different class of maturity.

“We have gotten a lot of experience especially from today’s match, since I have been at Tusker, I have seen the maturity and composure from the players. They were well organized both attacking and defending, the players played with their hearts out, we should maintain the same spirit and we will do better,” Matano said.

Tusker, the reigning Football Kenya Federation Premier League champions were bundled out of the CAF Confederation Cup on a 1-0 aggregate, this is after being held to a barren draw in the first half at home.

The brewers fly back home tomorrow morning and will immediately switch their attention to the defense of their FKF Premier League title.

-Developing story-

