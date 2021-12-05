Team Kashangaki Win Windsor Leg of Johnnie Walker Golf Series

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 5 – The team of John Kashangaki, Charles Kiprono, Sanjay Archya and Mayak Amin carded a combined score of 107 points to be crowned the overall winner of the third leg of the Johnnie Walker Golf Series held on Saturday at Windsor Golf Hotel & Country Club.

Claiming second position was the team of Karim Charania, Ronan Smith, Stergios and Maria Zeller who managed a combined score of 97 points, count-back, fending off the challenge from the team of Annel Rajay, Naveel Sheikh, Frank C, and Lizzele who combined for a score of 97 points to seal the second runners-up position.

Meanwhile, John Kashangaki carded 39 points to emerge the winner in the Men’s Category beating fellow team player Charles Kiprono who also posted 36 points to claim the second position.

In the Ladies Category, Maria Torraddo, posted 36 points to claim the top honours ahead of Maria Aloo who scored 32 points to emerge second.

Claiming top positions in the Nines were Kamau Nyabwengi who scored 24 points in the first nine, while Avnish Bhandari scored 20 points in the second nine to emerge the star.

In the Longest Drive contest, Riz Charania and Chrissie Adams emerged respective winners in the Men’s and Ladies categories.

The event attracted a field of 150 players who braved the chilly weather conditions to battle it out for the qualifying positions.

The top three teams now join the list of teams to play in the next round of the Series – Eagles Round, as they aim to make the cut to play in the Series’ Grand Finale where a fully paid-up trip to the iconic Gleneagles Golf Course in Scotland will be up for grabs.

Speaking during the event, John Kashangaki expressed his excitement having scooped the Men’s Category prize as well as the overall winner’s honours.

“I am delighted to have emerged the winner in the Men’s category as well as emerging the overall winner together with my teammates. It was a good day and I hope that the next round will be even better. The series has given us players a great opportunity to better our skills and competitiveness and we are grateful to Johnnie Walker for this opportunity,” said Kashangaki.

Commenting on the event, Josephine Katambo, Marketing Manager, Spirits at Kenya Breweries Limited said that the Series is aimed at giving many players a chance to express their skills and support development of the sport in the country.

“Golf, like any other sport, requires one to practice and compete regularly for one to be good at it. We therefore started this series with the aim to give as many golfers as possible a chance to play and compete regularly in order to better their skills and competitiveness. We are happy that so far we have had participation of over 300 players from the first three legs of the series. It shows that the series has been well received and we hope to reach even more golfers in the country and offer them a chance to play,” she said.

She added: “KBL believes in the power of sports as an avenue for our audiences to interact intimately with our brands. This is because sport is an affirmation of societal values, with the ability to bring communities together. Golf in particular is a sport that is associated with very important life values such as honesty and respect for one another, and these are values also associated with the Johnnie Walker brand which we seek to promote,” she added.

Following the Windsor event, attention now turns to Nakuru Golf Club for the next leg of the series dubbed ‘Road to Gleneagles.’ on 18th December 2021.