NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 5 – Gor Mahia has bowed out of the CAF Confederation Cup after its hopes of returning to the prestigious group stages of the continental tournament were thwarted by Congolese side Otoho d’Oyo losing 2-1 on aggregate.

This is after the Kenyan side was held to a 1-1 draw at home on Sunday at the Nyayo National Stadium in the return leg after going down 1-0 in the first leg away in Congo.

Gor Mahia midfielder John Macharia against Otoho d’Oyo Michael Myondo. Photo/RAYMOND MAKHAYA

-More to follow-