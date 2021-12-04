Connect with us

Mwamba against Strathmore Leos. Photo/RAYMOND MAKHAYA

Rugby

Strathmore Leos in perfect Kenya Cup start as Impala, Homeboyz remain winless

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 4 – Strathmore Leos made it two out of two wins after beating Mwamba RFC 38-18 in the second round of the 2021/22 Kenya Cup season at Impala Grounds.

Kulabu, who were leading 13-12 at the break, were unable to hold on to their lead in the second half as Leos rampaged their way to pick maximum points.

The second match at the Impala Grounds saw the Nakuru City based Menengai Oilers slowly but surely secure their second victory as well beating their hosts Impala Saracens 28-10.

At the Racecourse grounds, hosts Nondescripts suffered their second consecutive loss of the season to Kenya Harlequins going down 6-24, Quins securing their second win of the season.

Menengai Oilers’ John Okoth beats Impala opponent. Photo/RAYMOND MAKHAYA

Away from the Capital City, Top Fry Nakuru remain in search for their first win of the season after they lost 3-31 to last season’s finalists Kabras Sugar going down 3-31 at the Nakuru Athletic Club.

In Kakamega, Masinde Muliro University of Science and Technology continued with their unbeaten streak as they humbled the Homeboyz RFC by beating them 22-17 to seal off their second victory of the season.

The fixture between the defending Kenya Cup champions KCB RFC and Blakblad was postponed to a later date.

Collated Kenya Cup week 2 scores

MMUST 22- Homeboyz 17

Nondescripts 6 – Kenya Harlequins 24

Impala Saracens 10 – Menengai Oilers 28

Mwamba RFC 18 – Strathmore Leos 38

Top Fry Nakuru 3 – Kabras Sugar RFC 31

Blakblad vs KCB – Postponed.

-By Kenya Rugby Union Website-

In this article:
