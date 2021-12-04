Kenya wraps up Dubai tour with 12 points as World Sevens Series take Christmas break

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 4 – The national men’s sevens team bagged 12 points, an improvement from the first leg to sit 8th in the standings on 22 points after the opening two legs of the 2021/22 HSBC Sevens World Series season in Dubai.

Kenya lost the 5th place final to Great Britain, going down 10-5 to collect 12 points as red-hot South Africa won the Cup title to complete the back-to-back victory and occupy the top spot on 44 points.

Shujaa head coach will now head to the Christmas break to work on the weakness identified from the two legs and be ready for the Spain Tour in January for the Malaga and Seville rounds respectively.

To storm the final, Kenya has ran wild over USA, thrashing the Mike Friday side 29-0

The win was not only crucial for the Innocent Simiyu charges but a sweet revenge to USA who have been beating Kenya this season including at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games but the latest coming yesterday when Perry Baker broke Kenyans hearts with a late try as the Americans won 24-21 in the group stages.

Shujaa, buoyed by Kenyan fans in Dubai got everything right in this duel, the physicality, sheer speed and the tactical bit orchestrated seasoned Billy Odhiambo to see Tony Omondi go over twice same as Jeff Oluoch who grounded two tries to add on Alvin ‘Buffa’ Otieno’s try. Photo/COURTESY

-South Africa defeat-

In Kenya’s first match in Day 2, South Africa were too good, winning 31-19 in the Cup quarter-final and rekegate Shujaa to the 5th place battle semi against USA.