Kenya ran wild over USA to reach 5th place final in Dubai 7s

ALEX ISABOKE

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 4 – An improved Kenya side ran wild over USA, thrashing the Mike Friday side 29-0 to storm into the final of the 5th place duel against Great Britain in the second leg of the HSBC Sevens World Series in Dubai.

The win was not only crucial for the Innocent Simiyu charges but a sweet revenge to USA who have been beating Kenya this season including at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games but the latest coming yesterday when Perry Baker broke Kenyans hearts with a late try as the Americans won 24-21 in the group stages.

Shujaa, buoyed by Kenyan fans in Dubai got everything right in this duel, the physicality, sheer speed and the tactical bit orchestrated seasoned Billy Odhiambo to see Tony Omondi go over twice same as Jeff Oluoch who grounded two tries to add on Alvin ‘Buffa’ Otieno’s try.

Kenyan fans cheering the Kenya 7s team in Las Vegas. Photo/COURTESY

-South Africa defeat-

In Kenya’s first match in Day 2, South Africa were too good, winning 31-19 in the Cup quarter-final and rekegate Shujaa to the 5th place battle semi against USA.

