Kariobangi Sharks go top of the table as FKF PL resume

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 4 – Kariobangi Sharks moved at the top of the standings after a 2-1 victory over Nairobi City Stars while AFC Leopards were beaten 1-0 by Bidco United as the Football Kenya Federation Premier League resumed on Saturday.

Sharks now leads the standings on 16 points same as Kakamega Homeboyz who edged out Nzoia Sugar 1-0 while Gor Mahia who have a CAF Confederation Cup assignment Sunday are third on 14 points.

Defending champions Tusker FC who are away to Tunisia on CAF Confederation Cup assignment, are 12th on six points but have played two matches less than the rest.

In Thika, AFC Leopards failed to beat a 10-man Bidco United to see them drop to the relegation zone to sit 16th on only four points.

Mathare United lost 0-2 to Talanta FC, Police FC suffered a 0-2 defeat to Sofapaka while Wazito won 1-0 over Ulinzi Stars.