Gor Coach Harrison banks on fans for Confed Cup Group Stage return

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 4 – Kenyan titans Gor Mahia have been boosted by the availability of four influential players who missed the first leg of the CAF Confederation Cup away to Congolese side AS Otôho d’Oyo ahead of the return match at Nyayo National Stadium Sunday.

K’Ogalo, who went down by a slim 1-0 to AS Otôho d’Oyo will bank their hopes on experienced right back Philemon Otieno, winger Sydney Ochieng, midfielder John Ochieng and forward Jules Ulimwengu to inspire the squad to return to the group stages for the first time since 2019.

Gor head coach Mark Harrison has called on fans to turn up in numbers to rally their support behind the 18-time Kenyan champions after the government allowed up to 10,000 supporters to the Nyayo National Stadium.

“Fans are key, I urge them to turn up and give us the support, w are at home and we will make them proud. Gor players like playing infront of their fans, I have confident that we will qualify for the group stages,” Harrison told Capital Sport. Gor Mahia players among them John Ochieng and Jules Ulimwengu working-out. Photo/RAYMOND MAKHAYA

The Englishman said that he will change strategy compared to the philosophy he applied in Congo where he had limited substitutes after John Ochieng and Ulimwengu were ruled out of the match for allegedly turning positive for COVID-19.

“We will take the game to them, we now have the advantage, in the first leg, we played well in the first half, but in the second leg they made it difficult and I did not have any sub to make but now I have four players back and it’s a big motivation,” Gor tactician said.

Captain Haron Shakava will lead the lean squad of sixteen players registered to grace the occasion and is determined to give a deserving result the continental play-off second leg match.

AS Otôho d’Oyo has also tasted the lucrative CAF Continental Group stage in the 2018-19 campaign. Gor Mahia right-back Philemon Otieno working-out at Nyayo National Stadium before the AS Otôho d’Oyo match. Photo/RAYMOND MAKHAYA

Gor Mahia probable starting IX

GOALKEEPER: GAD MATHEWS

RIGHT-BACK – PHILEMON OTIENO

LEFT-BACK – FRED NKATA

CENTRE-BACK – HARUN SHAKAVA

CENTRE-BACK – FRANK ODHIAMBO

MIDFIELDER: ERNEST WENDO

MIDFIELDER – JOHN OCHIENG

MIDFIELD – SYDNEY OCHIENG

FORWARD – SAMUEL ONYANGO

FORWARD – JOHN MACHARIA

FOWARD – BENSON OMALA