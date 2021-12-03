Connect with us

Rugby

Kenya books South Africa duel in Dubai 7s quarters

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 3 – Kenya will lock horns with African rivals South Africa in the Dubai 7s Cup quarters as the second leg of the HSBC Sevens World Series welcomed fans back to the stadium.

Shujaa squeezed through into the Cup quarters as one of the third placed team after winning only one match in Pool B, beating Canada 26-14 in their last preliminary round fixture to finish third in the group.

The match against South Africa will be played Saturday at 8:44am where the Innocent Simiyu charges will be seeking to make amends from last weekend’s performance where they were relegated to the 5th place-playoff.

In the last fixture against Canada, Kenya Johnstone Olindi was the star after grounding two tries to add on Alvin ‘Buffa’ Otieno’s opener and Edmund Anya’s try.

“We decided as a team we needed a win and that is what we came for, having fans back as players we enjoy and give them a good show,” Buffa said after the match.

